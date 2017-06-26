Breaking News Bar
 
Trump: Obama did 'NOTHING' about Russian meddling in 2016 election

  • President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday to say investigators have no tapes of his associates working with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says investigators have "zero 'tapes'" showing that his associates colluded with Moscow to try to influence the 2016 election.

On Twitter Monday, Trump also said that President Barack Obama did "NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling" because "he expected Clinton would win." Trump added that Obama "didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed."

Trump appeared to be referencing a Washington Post article about the Obama administration's handling of Russia's attempts to influence voters. Obama ordered a review of Russia's actions and imposed new sanctions after the election.

Trump says that after months of reviewing Russia "under a magnifying glass, they have zero 'tapes' of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!"

