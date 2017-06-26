Police: Batavia gas station clerk refuses to open register for robber

Batavia police are investigating an attempted robbery Sunday at the Shell gas station, 108 N. Batavia Ave.

A man entered the store about 7:02 a.m. and, while the clerk was in the backroom, went behind the counter, police said. When the clerk returned, the man demanded she open the register but she called police instead and the man ran north from the store.

No immediate arrests were made and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white, 18 to 25, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds. He had scruffy facial hair, a deep husky voice and was wearing a black, zipper-style sweatshirt with the hood up, dark jeans, a white T-shirt and black Nike shoes, police said.

The man hid his face by wearing sunglasses and a winter warmer in the style of a headband that covered his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's investigations division at (630) 454-2500.