Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 6/26/2017 3:20 PM

Police: Batavia gas station clerk refuses to open register for robber

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Batavia police are investigating an attempted robbery Sunday at the Shell gas station, 108 N. Batavia Ave.

A man entered the store about 7:02 a.m. and, while the clerk was in the backroom, went behind the counter, police said. When the clerk returned, the man demanded she open the register but she called police instead and the man ran north from the store.

No immediate arrests were made and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white, 18 to 25, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds. He had scruffy facial hair, a deep husky voice and was wearing a black, zipper-style sweatshirt with the hood up, dark jeans, a white T-shirt and black Nike shoes, police said.

The man hid his face by wearing sunglasses and a winter warmer in the style of a headband that covered his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's investigations division at (630) 454-2500.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account