Mount Prospect police seek home invader

Mount Prospect police are looking for a man who entered a home Monday, pulled a knife on the homeowners, and stole jewelry and money.

At about 10 a.m., police responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Partridge Lane where four victims in the house told police that a white male in his 50s knocked on the door and said he was looking for someone.

The suspect took several items of jewelry and money from the victims before fleeing the area eastbound. He's described as about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and about 220 pounds with black and gray hair and facial hair wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

The victims -- two adults and two juveniles -- were not injured. Officers, including a police dog unit, searched the area with no luck.

This remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Mount Prospect investigations section at (847) 870-5654, Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867, or text a tip to 274637.