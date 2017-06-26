Lake in the Hills theater offers sensory-friendly movies

Cooling off in an air-conditioned movie theater on a hot July or August day is a favorite activity for many.

However, for some, especially those with sensory issues, just stepping into that loud, dark and noisy theater can be a challenge.

However, throughout the summer, the AMC movie theater along the Randall Road corridor in Lake in the Hills will be offering sensory-friendly movies.

They will be showing some of the biggest hits, including Disney's "Cars 3," but with the lights turned up and the sound turned down for a more calming experience.

The special shows also relax a bit the movie theater rules of no talking or making noise. Singing along, shouting out and walking around are welcomed.

The films are geared toward people with autism, so they too can enjoy the movie theater experience. The theater chain AMC partnered with the Autism Society to offer the unique movie showings and tailor them to their needs.

The shows are the second and fourth Saturdays of the month for family-friendly films and Tuesday evenings for more mature audiences.

You can check the Lake in the Hills theater's website for more information on times and shows at www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/chicago/amc-lake-in-the-hills-12, or call (847) 458-5040.

Take a selfie:

As you are shopping at the Geneva Commons mall along the Randall Road corridor this month, there is no need to be shy as you take a selfie at your favorite store.

In fact, the mall is encouraging it.

The mall is holding a contest and you could win a $50 Geneva Commons gift card if you post your selfie. The mall is asking you to take a shot at one of your favorite stores, restaurants or hang out spots at the mall. You can then upload it at woobox.com/ne379m.

After you upload it, make sure you tell what you love about Geneva Commons for the chance to win.

Encore:

The Geneva Commons summer concert series comes to an end Wednesday, June 28, at the mall along the Randall Road corridor.

The band Recycle The Day takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. for a free concert, which will round out the concert series that began on June 4.

Recycle The Day is a five-member cover band from the Chicagoland area playing favorite current hits, as well as favorite Motown, hip-hop and dance songs.

To go along with the performance, there will be deals throughout the Geneva Commons mall that night, including on dining at nearby restaurants.

Concert goers are welcome to bring their own picnic to the event, as well as their lawn chairs, family and friends to make a night of it.

The concert runs until 8:30 p.m.

• Amy Williams' column covers all the news of business along the Randall Road corridor from Batavia to Crystal Lake. Contact her at randallbiz@comcast.net or (847) 894-5036.