Hot air balloons, fireworks highlight Lisle holiday festival

Organizers say Eyes to the Skies will have something for everyone when the full festival opens Friday in Lisle. The carnival begins on Wednesday. Courtesy of Lisle Convention and Visitors Bureau

As suburban residents, we spend much of the year cursing the sky for the rain, snow and sun-blocking clouds.

For three days this weekend in Lisle, we'll have reason to look up and be amazed.

The annual Eyes to the Skies Festival will run noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday (the carnival begins Wednesday) at Community Park, near Route 53 and Short Street. Highlights include dozens of food vendors, carnival rides, a children's area, a craft fair and two stages of musical entertainment.

But Brad Hettich, chairman of the Lisle Eyes to the Skies Festival Committee, says the biggest draw is the more than 20 hot air balloons and three nights of fireworks.

"The hot-air balloons are unique because you just can't go out and see them in the Western suburbs," Hettich said. "So I think that attracts a lot of people."

And it's all for a good cause. The festival is presented by the Lisle Eyes to the Skies Festival Committee, with proceeds benefiting six local charities and business organizations.

Balloonists from across the country are expected to bring traditional balloons and specially shaped ones. This year, the shaped balloons will have a nautical theme, so there will be some that look like a crab, shark and clown fish.

Weather permitting, there will be early morning and evening balloon launches on all three days of the festival. The launches are set for 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on those days.

Tethered (roped) rides will be available during those times on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ride costs $20 for both adults and children.

Meanwhile, lighted "balloon glow" shows will be held at 8 p.m. each day.

Like the balloons, another festival tradition is the fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. each day.

This year, festival organizers spent nearly $50,000 on fireworks and are planning a roughly 18-minute "grand show" on Sunday night. The next biggest show will be on Saturday.

New this year will be sky diving shows presented by the Team Fastrax parachute team. The shows will be held three times during the day and once each night.

"At night, they are going to do a pyrotechnic jump right before we do fireworks," Hettich said.

A list of acts are set to perform on the Van Kampen (main) and Riverview stages. This year's headliners are The Reverend Horton Heat, British rockers Foghat, and country singer Cassadee Pope.

In addition, there will be a carnival, a craft fair showcasing the work of more than 50 artists and a kids' activity area with more than 100 events and shows. If you're hungry, there will be dozens of vendors selling a variety of food, including pulled pork sandwiches, wraps, funnel cakes and pork chops on a stick.

The festival is expected to attract more than 80,000 visitors.

"Without a doubt, we are the single biggest draw for the Lisle community," Hettich said. "I can't think of anything that draws more people in."

Hettich says the key to the festival's success is that it has something for everyone.

"If you just want to listen to music and see fireworks, you can go sit on the hill and have a great view," he said. "If you've got kids, you can take them over to the children's area and the carnival."

For anyone coming to the festival for the first time, Hettich has a piece of advice.

"If you can take public transportation, I would recommend doing that," he said, adding that visitors can take a Metra train to downtown Lisle and walk roughly a half mile to the festival.

If you drive, you can park at one of three locations and take a free shuttle bus.

The shuttle buses will start running just before noon each day from Benet Academy, 2200 Maple Ave.; Benedictine University, 5700 College Road; and Navistar, 2601 Navistar Drive.

Admission is $10; free for kids ages 8 and younger. For details, visit EyesToTheSkies.org.