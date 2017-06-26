Free concert July 1 in Round Lake Beach

A free Independence Day concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, off Hook Drive west of Route 83.

The Kids from Wisconsin, now in their 49th show season, will play a fully staged performance of American favorites, big band, 50s-80s classics, Motown, country, Broadway and current top hits.

There is no admission charge or tickets required, although an RSVP is encouraged. Visit http://www.rlbciviccenter.com/ or call (847) 201-9032 for more information.