Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/26/2017 11:11 AM

Free concert July 1 in Round Lake Beach

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A free Independence Day concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, off Hook Drive west of Route 83.

The Kids from Wisconsin, now in their 49th show season, will play a fully staged performance of American favorites, big band, 50s-80s classics, Motown, country, Broadway and current top hits.

There is no admission charge or tickets required, although an RSVP is encouraged. Visit http://www.rlbciviccenter.com/ or call (847) 201-9032 for more information.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account