Family of man killed in cellphone robbery sues suspects' parents

A Fox Lake teen and the parents of two juveniles have been named defendants in a wrongful-death lawsuit stemming from the April 24 killing of a North Chicago man in what police called a botched robbery.

The widow and five children of Trinidad Bueno-Sanchez, 43, is seeking more than $50,000 in damages from Courtney Sherman, 18, and the other teens' parents, alleging they are liable for his death in the parking lot of the Meijer in Round Lake Beach.

According to lawsuit, Bueno-Sanchez met up with the teens and two other minors outside the store after he agreed to sell them his cellphone. Bueno-Sanchez handed the phone to the teens, and in exchange, they gave him an envelope of cash, authorities said. However, the lawsuit states, the money inside the envelope was "significantly less" than the sale amount agreed upon previously.

Authorities said Bueno-Sanchez was leaning inside the teens' vehicle arguing about the money when the driver pulled away, dragging the North Chicago man and then causing him to fall and strike his head on the pavement. He was pronounced dead from head trauma later that night at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

One of the juvenile defendants was driving the vehicle, the lawsuit claims. Sherman and the other teen named in the suit verbally encouraged her to act in a careless manner, the lawsuit claims.

Sherman and the two teens also face criminal charges of robbery and reckless homicide. Sherman remains held in Lake County jail on $250,000 bail.

The juveniles are identified by name in the lawsuit, but the Daily Herald is not naming them because of their age.