'Escape Room' program for tweens June 30

Tweens ages 9 to 12 can work together to solve a series of puzzles to unlock a mysterious box during the "Escape Room" program from 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, June 30, at the Schaumburg Township District Library's Hanover Park Branch, 1266 Irving Park Road in Hanover Park.

Participants will have a limited time period to figure out codes that open the box.

Registration is required for this free program. To register, call (847) 923-3439 or register in person at the library.