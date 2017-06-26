District 73 residency event set for August

Hawthorn District 73 will hold its districtwide residency event on Aug. 2, 3, and 7, at Middle School North, 201 Hawthorn Parkway, Vernon Hills.
At least one parent/guardian from all District 73 families must prove residency each school year. This event enables parents/guardians to provide residency at one time for the whole family.
Parents/guardians also can pick up teacher assignment/schedule, pay fees, complete free/reduced lunch applications, drop off health forms and ask questions.
Visit http://www.hawthorn73.org/district-wide-residency-event/ for more information.