Dawn Patrol: Jose Abreu's new friend; Lombard battles two house fires

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, left, signs a ball, bat and gloves for Patrick Brock of Schaumburg. Brock, who has special needs and was adopted by a Schaumburg family as a foster child, grew up as a die-hard White Sox fan. Courtesy of Brian Brock

White Sox star Abreu befriends special needs man from Schaumburg

The Schaumburg family of a man with special needs wrote a letter to Chicago White Sox officials, hoping they could get a baseball signed by Jose Abreu, who had tossed it to the man at a game in Detroit two years ago. Abreu exceeded expectations, though, by bringing boxes of goods containing a baseball bat, a pair of his cleats and batting gloves, all autographed for 23-year-old Patrick Brock. Full story in Kerry Lester's Suburban Rundown.

Lombard battles two house fires at once

The fire department in Lombard battled two fires practically at once at two houses about a mile apart Sunday afternoon. Firefighters, assisted by their counterparts from neighboring departments, extinguished both fires in about 15 minutes each without anyone getting hurt. Full story.

Three shot during backyard party in Aurora

Aurora police are seeking information about the shooter or shooters who hit three people with gunfire Saturday evening during a backyard party. The shooting occurred about 11:05 p.m. at a house on the 1800 block of Plum Street on the city's west side, where a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were all shot and injured. Full story.

Suburbanites support friends, loved ones in Chicago Pride Parade

Four friends from the city and suburbs who met while attending Illinois State University were among the people who made the trek into Chicago to participate in Sunday's Pride Parade. Full story.

WBEZ report: Everyday people trained on caring for shooting victims

n an ongoing series, WBEZ 91.5-FM and WBEZ.org is telling the stories of those affected by Chicago's rampant gun violence. The Daily Herald is republishing some of those stories, including its piece this week on the training of people in high-crime areas to care for shooting victims until an ambulance arrives. You can find the story and the entire Every Other Hour project at WBEZ.org or on the WBEZ app.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent Top 20 perform in Schaumburg

The sixth year of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent launched last night with a rocking laugh at Schaumburg's Prairie Center for the Arts. Four middle-aged guys from the Ingleside-based rock band Last One Standing snarled out an unexpected headbanging cover of Taylor Swift's pop hit "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together." And that was just the start of the crazy covers. Full story.

Hundreds of readers making their case to save Mark Trail

Sometimes we like to freshen up some parts of the Daily Herald -- including the Comics page. So far, many are telling us to keep Mark Trail. What do you think of our other ideas? Full story.

Athletics complete three-game sweep over White Sox

As the Chicago White Sox's season spirals downward, mining game highlights is becoming a difficult task, Scot Gregor finds after their 5-3 loss yesterday. Full story.

Costly error, missed chance as Cubs lose to Marlins 4-2

The Cubs wasted a fine pitching performance yesterday by Mike Montgomery, stranding 11 runners and allowing 3 unearned runs to lose to the Miami Marlins, 4-2. The Cubs also lost shortstop Addison Russell, who departed in the fourth inning. Full story.

Coach's admiration for Blackhawks' Hossa says it all

When Barry Rozner asked Joel Quenneville if he had any sense at the end of the season that Marian Hossa could be done playing for a year or forever, the Chicago Blackhawks head coach smiled that huge Quenneville smile. But he wasn't laughing. Full story.