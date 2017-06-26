Authorities identify body found burned in Morton Arboretum

hello

Officials have identified the body found last week inside a burned-out vehicle at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle as a 47-year-old Woodridge woman.

According to the DuPage County Coroner's website, Elisabeth Hornich-Waterloo's preliminary cause of death is consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning. The final cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

An arboretum visitor reported the burning vehicle at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived 13 minutes later to find the vehicle fully involved in flames in a remote parking area on the far east side of the arboretum's 17,000-acre grounds.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 10 minutes and found the badly burned body inside the vehicle immediately after the fire was extinguished.

The DuPage County fire task force is investigating as is the DuPage sheriff's office.