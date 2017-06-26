Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
posted: 6/26/2017 12:22 PM

Authorities identify body found burned in Morton Arboretum

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Officials have identified the body found last week inside a burned-out vehicle at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle as a 47-year-old Woodridge woman.

According to the DuPage County Coroner's website, Elisabeth Hornich-Waterloo's preliminary cause of death is consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning. The final cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

An arboretum visitor reported the burning vehicle at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived 13 minutes later to find the vehicle fully involved in flames in a remote parking area on the far east side of the arboretum's 17,000-acre grounds.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 10 minutes and found the badly burned body inside the vehicle immediately after the fire was extinguished.

The DuPage County fire task force is investigating as is the DuPage sheriff's office.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account