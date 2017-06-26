7-week-old scratched in fall

A seven-week-old infant boy was taken to the hospital for observation after falling into a bush while being held by his mother outside a home near Gurnee, fire officials say.

The accident happened at 8:34 p.m. in the 13200 block of Tyler Avenue in an unincorporated area near Gurnee, Battalion Chief Bob Heraver said.

A person at the home was working on a minibike when it bumped a mother holding her infant son, causing her to lose her balance, Heraver said.

The mother, still clutching the baby, fell into the bush. She was not injured, he said.

The baby was scratched in the fall. Because of his age, he was transported as a precaution to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan.