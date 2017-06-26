Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/26/2017 10:49 PM

7-week-old scratched in fall

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Sara Hooker
 
 

A seven-week-old infant boy was taken to the hospital for observation after falling into a bush while being held by his mother outside a home near Gurnee, fire officials say.

The accident happened at 8:34 p.m. in the 13200 block of Tyler Avenue in an unincorporated area near Gurnee, Battalion Chief Bob Heraver said.

A person at the home was working on a minibike when it bumped a mother holding her infant son, causing her to lose her balance, Heraver said.

The mother, still clutching the baby, fell into the bush. She was not injured, he said.

The baby was scratched in the fall. Because of his age, he was transported as a precaution to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account