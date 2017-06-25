Breaking News Bar
 
WBEZ report: How everyday people are helping care for Chicago shooting victims

  • A first aid kit is marked by a street medic patch at a UMedics workshop on June 1, 2017, in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago.

    COURTESY OF ANDREW GILL/WBEZ

 
Daily Herald report

In an ongoing series, WBEZ 91.5-FM and WBEZ.org is telling the stories of those affected by Chicago's rampant gun violence -- from the young shooters and victims, to law enforcement, to moms taking to the streets to find solutions. The Daily Herald is republishing some of those stories, including its piece on the training of people in high-crime areas to care for shooting victims until an ambulance arrives. You can find the story and the entire Every Other Hour project at WBEZ.org or on the WBEZ app.

