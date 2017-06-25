The Lincolnshire village board will meet Monday to discuss a 10-year capital plan and other issues. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 1 Olde Half Day Road. The capital plan will cover road projects and other improvements proposed for the 2018 through 2027 fiscal years.
updated: 6/25/2017 4:35 PM
Lincolnshire board meets Monday
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Lincolnshire
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.