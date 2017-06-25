Global Arts Festival in Bartlett a multicultural experience

Bob Chwedyk/bchwedyk@dailyherald.comLester and Anita Jakubowski of Tata's Pierogi and Polish Comfort Food in Elk Grove Village, hold up a few mushroom and sauerkraut pierogi, just some of the ethnic food on hand at the Global Arts Festival in Bartlett Park Sunday afternoon.

The two-day Global Arts Festival in Bartlett Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett, celebrated the diverse cultures in the area through music, art, crafts, dance, food and audience participation events.

The event, which concluded Sunday, included a colorful fashion show of costumes from different ethnic groups in China and Taiwan, from the Chin dynasty to today, presented by members of the Midwest Hakka Association. Performers in dance and song represented India, Kurds, Spain, Poland, African-Americans, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Polynesia, Turkey, Ireland and Mexico. Yoga, martial arts, drumming circles and henna arts also were featured.

The lead sponsor was Arts in Bartlett. More information is at artsinbartlett@comcast.net.