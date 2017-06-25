The College of Lake County will vote on interim President Richard Haney's contract at their meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Grayslake campus, 19351 West Washington St. Haney, who was appointed interim president at a previous meeting, previously served as provost for the college and will not be among the candidates to succeed outgoing president Jerry Weber. If the trustees approved the contract, which would run until June 30, 2018, Haney would make a base salary of $219,657. In addition the college would pay Haney's contribution to the State Universities Retirement System, which is 8.5 percent of what he earns. Haney would also be given an annual expense allowance of $2,000, an annual vehicle allowance of $5,000 and an annual medical allowance of $3,000.
updated: 6/25/2017 4:30 PM
CLC interim president's contract vote
