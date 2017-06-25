Classic cars, crafts and competition bring Wauconda Fest to a close

hello

Classic cars, crafts and a competition between teams of parents and teens highlighted the final day of Wauconda Fest Sunday at Cook Park.

The four-day celebration's fourth annual Arts & Crafts Show kicked off the festivities Sunday morning, followed by a car show that awarded trophies for the top three places in several classes.

Boy Scout Troop 90 gave an archery demonstration in the early afternoon, and a parent-teen bags tournament led into performances by Heartache Tonight and Kevin Purcell & Nightburners.

And, of course, there were the carnival rides, food, beer and wine tent, and other features that help make the Wauconda Park District-hosted event popular year after year.