updated: 6/25/2017 6:08 PM

Classic cars, crafts and competition bring Wauconda Fest to a close

  Miranda Blits, 10, of Genoa City, Wisconsin, left, battles her cousin, Rayna Noga, 4, of Fox Lake in the Wauconda Junior Water Fights with help from Wauconda Fire Department Deputy Chief Chas Buschick during Wauconda Fest Sunday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

      Miranda Blits, 10, of Genoa City, Wisconsin, left, battles her cousin, Rayna Noga, 4, of Fox Lake in the Wauconda Junior Water Fights with help from Wauconda Fire Department Deputy Chief Chas Buschick during Wauconda Fest Sunday.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  Festival attendees ride The Dragon during the last day of Wauconda Fest in Cook Park Sunday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

      Festival attendees ride The Dragon during the last day of Wauconda Fest in Cook Park Sunday.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  Charles and Sara McGuinn of Volo compete in the bags tournament at Wauconda Fest.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

      Charles and Sara McGuinn of Volo compete in the bags tournament at Wauconda Fest.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  The crowds enjoyed beautiful weather during the last day of Wauconda Fest in Cook Park.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

      The crowds enjoyed beautiful weather during the last day of Wauconda Fest in Cook Park.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Classic cars, crafts and a competition between teams of parents and teens highlighted the final day of Wauconda Fest Sunday at Cook Park.

The four-day celebration's fourth annual Arts & Crafts Show kicked off the festivities Sunday morning, followed by a car show that awarded trophies for the top three places in several classes.

Boy Scout Troop 90 gave an archery demonstration in the early afternoon, and a parent-teen bags tournament led into performances by Heartache Tonight and Kevin Purcell & Nightburners.

And, of course, there were the carnival rides, food, beer and wine tent, and other features that help make the Wauconda Park District-hosted event popular year after year.

