Tri-City Craft Brew Festival offers more than 80 taste choices

The Tri-City Craft Brew Festival brought more than 40 breweries, 80-plus different craft beers and hard ciders, and food trucks and live music to Lincoln Park in St. Charles on Saturday. The event included six home brewers.

Alessandro Vazquez of the Global Brew Tap House on Prairie Street partnered with the St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club for the event. The nonprofit provides local education scholarships and supports a number of other locally-based projects.