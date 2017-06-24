Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Buffalo Grove

• Michael Anthony Fossett, 22, of the 800 block of Colonial Drive, Wheeling, was arrested around 7:36 p.m. June 16 during a traffic stop on Dundee Road east of Buffalo Grove Road and charged with possession of controlled substance. The report said the officer found cocaine and various prescription medications in the car.

• Thieves stole a silver bicycle and lock between 7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 19 locked in a bike rack at the Metra depot, 825 Commerce Court. Value was estimated at $800.

• A female resident was scammed out of $2,000 after she received a voicemail message on June 16. The scammer told her the IRS would send a local police officer to arrest her within 24 hours if she did not pay past due taxes. She was told to purchase $2,000 in gift cards and give the caller the card numbers. She did as she was instructed.

Des Plaines

• Thieves fraudulently cashed eight checks between May 11 and June 11 from Club Casa Cafe, 353 N. River Road. The restaurant checks had already been used approximately one year ago. Loss estimated at $13,550.

• Thieves cut the lock and stole a dark blue 28-inch hybrid bicycle between 3 and 5 p.m. June 14 locked to a rack inside the parking garage at the Des Plaines Library, 1444 Prairie Ave. The bicycle had a front white light, a rear red light and a bag installed between the handle bars.

• Burglars stole a charging cord between 8 p.m. June 12 and 8 a.m. June 14 out of a Nissan Altima at a home on the 100 block of Dulles Road. Value was estimated at $10.

• Burglars stole a GPS valued at $330, a flashlight and a 2-way radio between 3 p.m. June 12 and 4 p.m. June 13 out of an unlocked Ford F-350 truck in a driveway on the 2100 block of Pratt Avenue.

Elk Grove Village

• William B. O'Malley, 56, of the 1000 block of Maple Lane, Elk Grove Village, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. June 13 at 901 Wellington Ave. and charged with battery. A court date is July 13.

• Thieves stole a 2008 Ford F-150 truck between midnight and 6 a.m. June 14 from a driveway on the 0-100 block of Evergreen. Value was estimated at $17,500.

Hanover Park

• Thieves stole a cellphone around 12:30 p.m. June 20 on the 6700 block of Barrington Road.

Mount Prospect

• William J. Webster, 47, of the 1100 block of Nancy Lee Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested around 6:21 p.m. June 11 at Walmart in Mount Prospect Plaza, Rand and Central roads, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw him take a mattress valued at $130. A court date is July 5.

• Burglars stole a wallet valued at $34 between 11:30 p.m. June 15 and 7:05 a.m. June 16 out of an unlocked 2007 Lexus SUV in a driveway on the 1700 block of Burning Bush Lane.

Prospect Heights

• Burglars pried a warehouse door between 1:30 p.m. June 8 and 5:15 a.m. June 9 at Rob Roy Golf Course, 205 S. Wheeling Road, and stole two hedge trimmers and four weed cutters. Value was estimated at $1,200.

• Thieves stole tools, a grill, and an air conditioner between May 1 and June 7 out of a resident's storage unit in a condominium building on the 800 block of Cider Lane.

Wheeling

• Carl William Tabb, 77, of the 9200 block of South 85th Avenue, Hickory Hills, was arrested around 10 a.m. June 16 at Foundation Drilling Co., 215 Industrial Lane, Wheeling, and charged with battery. The report said the victim and a witness said Tabb put his hands on the neck of his male employee during an argument. A court date is July 12.