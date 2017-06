Food, fun music draw residents to Prospect Heights Block Party

The Prospect Heights Block Party Saturday evening held fun for everyone, with food trucks, free admission, kids games, inflatables, a teen battle of the bands, treasure hunt, free swim, duck race and outdoor movie.

The event at Lions Park, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, also featured live music from Focal Point and the Modern Day Romeos.