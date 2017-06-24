Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/24/2017 4:54 PM

California carjacking suspect arrested in Addison

By Katie Smith

Daily Herald correspondent

A man facing carjacking charges in California was arrested in Addison Friday, police said Saturday.

Officials from the Fremont Police Department in California told Addison police Friday that Donis Rivas, 30, possibly was in the area and wanted for a carjacking, according to a post on the Addison Police Department Facebook page.

Officers found Rivas on the 200 block of West Lake Street. He will remain at the DuPage County jail until he can be returned to Fremont, officials said.

Neither the Addison nor Fremont police departments were immediately available to comment Saturday.

