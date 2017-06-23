Vernon Hills house fire under investigation

A Vernon Hills house fire that did not result in any injuries remained under investigation Friday, authorities said.

Countryside Fire Protection District responded at 11:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of smoke in a two-story, single-family home on the 800 block of Saugatuck Trail.

As smoke began pouring through the roof, several crews began applying water from the interior through the attic on the second floor. Countryside officials said the fire was quickly under control.

Officials said the home's occupants reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning before the fire. What caused the fire remained under investigation Friday.

Countryside was assisted by the Mundelein, Libertyville, Lincolnshire-Riverwoods and Knollwood fire departments and Vernon Hills police. The home was uninhabitable after the fire.