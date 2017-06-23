Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2017 10:00 AM

Vernon Hills house fire under investigation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report

A Vernon Hills house fire that did not result in any injuries remained under investigation Friday, authorities said.

Countryside Fire Protection District responded at 11:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of smoke in a two-story, single-family home on the 800 block of Saugatuck Trail.

As smoke began pouring through the roof, several crews began applying water from the interior through the attic on the second floor. Countryside officials said the fire was quickly under control.

Officials said the home's occupants reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning before the fire. What caused the fire remained under investigation Friday.

Countryside was assisted by the Mundelein, Libertyville, Lincolnshire-Riverwoods and Knollwood fire departments and Vernon Hills police. The home was uninhabitable after the fire.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account