Police: Man fired shot at officer during Aurora standoff

A man accused of firing a shot at an Aurora police officer during a standoff Thursday night is in custody, authorities said.

Police said the 39-year-old man, who has yet to be charged, was arrested after he engaged in a standoff with officers for about 40 minutes late Thursday in his home on the 1100 block of Long Grove Drive.

Authorities said the man fired a shot at an officer while trying to hold authorities at bay about 9:15 p.m. No one was injured.