The Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolshire hosts "Picnic with the Police" on Friday, June 30, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the library at 300 Olde Half Day Road. Children ages 3 to 8 and accompanied by an adult can bring their lunch for a picnic with the Lincolnshire Police Department as officers read their favorite book, talk about safety, and answer questions. Registration is required by calling (224) 543-1486 or online at calendar.vapld.info.
updated: 6/23/2017 5:31 PM
Picnic with police next week at Lincolnshire library
