Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2017 5:31 PM

Picnic with police next week at Lincolnshire library

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolshire hosts "Picnic with the Police" on Friday, June 30, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the library at 300 Olde Half Day Road. Children ages 3 to 8 and accompanied by an adult can bring their lunch for a picnic with the Lincolnshire Police Department as officers read their favorite book, talk about safety, and answer questions. Registration is required by calling (224) 543-1486 or online at calendar.vapld.info.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account