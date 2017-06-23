More sex abuse charges against Aurora man accused of child rape

hello

Inocente Delgado faces additional charges that he sexually abused a child younger than 13 in 1989.

A 78-year-old Aurora man accused of sexually assaulting a girl over an eight-year span has been charged with sexual abuse of another child.

Kane County prosecutors this week lodged an additional 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13 against Inocente Delgado, of the 500 block of Binder Street, according to court records.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred in October 1989.

Delgado was arrested in May on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault; he is accused of assaulting a girl he knew from May 2007 through May 2015, records show.

Delgado petitioned earlier this month to have his $1 million bail reduced and prosecutors objected to it.

"On May 30 and May 31, three more victims have come forward to be interviewed about sex abuse perpetrated by the defendant on them when they were children," wrote Assistant State's Attorney Megan Baxter in court documents.

Judge John Barsanti granted the motion, reducing Delgado's bail to $250,000, according to court records.

If Delgado posts $25,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the charges are pending, he must wear a GPS monitoring device.

He is due in court July 13. If convicted of the most severe charges in the case from 2007 to 2015, Delgado faces up to 30 years in prison, with a possibility of longer than that if consecutive sentences are applied. The 1989 case carries a top penalty of seven years in prison for each of the 10 felony counts.