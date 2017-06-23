Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 6/23/2017 10:23 AM

Man charged with selling crack cocaine near Antioch High School

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jason Stackhouse

    Jason Stackhouse

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

An Antioch man, who's accused of selling crack cocaine near Antioch High School, has been charged with more than a dozen felonies, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office news release Friday.

Jason Stackhouse, 36, of the 100 block of Oakwood Drive, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, six counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and six counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The charges come after a four-week investigation, authorities said. Stackhouse is accused of selling crack cocaine to an undercover detective with the sheriff's gang task force several times during the past month. One sale occurred within 300 feet of the high school, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Stackhouse was arrested in the area of North Avenue and Burning Bush Drive near unincorporated Antioch, Sgt. Christopher Covelli said. The arrest occurred after another sale to the undercover detective.

Stackhouse was in Lake County jail on $100,000 bond. He's set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 12.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account