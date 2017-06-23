Man charged with selling crack cocaine near Antioch High School

An Antioch man, who's accused of selling crack cocaine near Antioch High School, has been charged with more than a dozen felonies, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office news release Friday.

Jason Stackhouse, 36, of the 100 block of Oakwood Drive, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, six counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and six counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The charges come after a four-week investigation, authorities said. Stackhouse is accused of selling crack cocaine to an undercover detective with the sheriff's gang task force several times during the past month. One sale occurred within 300 feet of the high school, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Stackhouse was arrested in the area of North Avenue and Burning Bush Drive near unincorporated Antioch, Sgt. Christopher Covelli said. The arrest occurred after another sale to the undercover detective.

Stackhouse was in Lake County jail on $100,000 bond. He's set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 12.