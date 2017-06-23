Libertyville teen cancer survivor getting NHL Draft star experience

A Libertyville teenager who is a cancer survivor will get a taste of what it's like to be a National Hockey League draft pick today.

Kyle Junkunc, 16, will take his turn to pose for "rookie" photographs in the official NHL studio just like the top draft selections at the United Center. He's been playing hockey since he was 3 and most recently was a defenseman for the Libertyville IceCats varsity high school team.

Junkunc and his family will remain at the United Center to watch the draft, which is being held for the first time in Chicago.

Fans with a $10 ticket can see the draft and enjoy associated activities from 3 to 9 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Through Riverwoods-based Discover Card and Make-A-Wish Illinois, Junkunc and his family were selected for the special NHL Draft experience.

In 2014, Junkunc was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was deeclared cancer-free after about two months of chemotherapy.

His sister, Ashley, was diagnosed with the same rare cancer in 2016. She was found to be cancer-free after roughly five months of treatment.

In addition to Kyle getting the VIP experience at the United Center today, the fun for the whole family started Thursday. That's when Kyle, Ashley, their brother Andrew and parents Dawn and Erik got to hobnob with the top hockey prospects on a boat tour that started at Navy Pier.

Dawn Junkunc, mother of Kyle and Ashley, said in a statement she's grateful for the NHL Draft opportunity that's been provided to her family.

"The last two years have been very challenging for our family to say the least," she said, "and we appreciate the support and love we've received from friends, family and the community throughout Kyle and Ashley's cancer journey."

Discover's director of community affairs, Matthew Towson, said Make-A-Wish Illinois immediately thought of Kyle Junkunc and his family when the company inquired about big hockey fans in its network who would enjoy the NHL Draft insider experience.