Libertyville teen cancer survivor gets NHL Draft star experience

Libertyville's Junkunc family with Nolan Patrick, who was expected to be a top pick at Friday's National Hockey League Draft at United Center. Left to right are Ashley, 18; Andrew, 21; father Erik; Patrick; Kyle, 16; and mother Dawn. Courtesy of Discover Card

Kyle Junkunc, 16, of Libertyville, with Casey Mittelstadt, who is the only American-born player expected to go in the top 10 of the National Hockey League Draft at the United Center. Courtesy of Discover Card

A Libertyville teenager who is a cancer survivor got a taste of what it's like to be a National Hockey League draft pick Friday.

Kyle Junkunc, 16, took his turn to pose for "rookie" photographs in the official NHL studio just like the top draft selections at the United Center. He's been playing hockey since he was 3 and most recently was a defenseman for the Libertyville IceCats varsity high school team.

Junkunc and his family remained at the United Center to watch the draft, which opened Friday and is held for the first time in Chicago.

Fans with a $10 ticket can see the second day of the draft and enjoy associated activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Through Riverwoods-based Discover Card and Make-A-Wish Illinois, Junkunc and his family were selected for the special NHL Draft experience.

In 2014, Junkunc was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was declared cancer-free after about two months of chemotherapy.

His sister, Ashley, was diagnosed with the same rare cancer in 2016. She was found to be cancer-free after roughly five months of treatment.

In addition to Kyle getting the VIP experience at the United Center, the fun for the whole family started Thursday. That's when Kyle, Ashley, their brother Andrew and parents Dawn and Erik got to hobnob with top hockey prospects on a boat tour that started at Navy Pier.

Dawn Junkunc, mother of Kyle and Ashley, said in a statement she's grateful for the NHL Draft opportunity that's been provided to her family.

"The last two years have been very challenging for our family to say the least," she said, "and we appreciate the support and love we've received from friends, family and the community throughout Kyle and Ashley's cancer journey."

Discover's director of community affairs, Matthew Towson, said Make-A-Wish Illinois immediately thought of Kyle Junkunc and his family when the company inquired about big hockey fans in its network who would enjoy the NHL Draft insider experience.