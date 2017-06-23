Fox Valley police reports

St. Charles

• Mariela E. Majewski, 19, of the 100 block of Fourth Avenue, Bartlett, was charged June 12 with retail theft, police said.

• Sarah W. Burke, 48 of the 200 block of Walnut Street, St. Charles, was charged June 10 with retail theft, police said.

• Ruth M. Cano-Godinez, 33, of the 1000 block of Fenton Street, Aurora, was charged June 8 with identity theft of property valued at less than $300, police said.

• Angelica C. Posada, 24, of the 1500 block of Jobe Avenue, St. Charles, was charged June 6 with retail theft, police said.

• Carli A. Lindahl, 28, of the 800 block of Brewster Lane, Bartlett, was charged June 5 with retail theft, police said.

• Stephen J. Rodriguez, 25, of the 600 block of Sherman Street, West Chicago, was charged June 5 with retail theft, police said.

• Daniel G. Molnar, 35, of the 1700 block of Cumberland Green Drive, St. Charles, was charged June 5 with criminal trespass to property and criminal trespass to a residence, police said.

Batavia

• Mark Miller, 18, of the 900 block of Greenview Drive, Aurora, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, police said.

• Eight political signs valued at $80 total were reported stolen at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday from outside the Campana Building, 901 N. Batavia Ave.

• Thirty-two cans of oil were reported stolen at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday from Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, a loss of $753.

• Yana F. Podas, 18, of the 1800 block of Matthews Court, Batavia, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday at Kohl's, 251 N. Randall Road, police said.

• Marcos E. Rutter, 25, of the 100 block of Batavia Avenue, Batavia, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday at the Shell station, 108 N. Batavia Road, police said.

Geneva

• Someone keyed the driver's side door of a car parked at Delnor Hospital, 300 S. Randall Road, between 7 a.m. June 5 and 1:16 p.m. June 6.