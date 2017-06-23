Dawn Patrol: Investigation continues into body found at Morton Arboretum; Ambulance, van collide

A Morton Arboretum ranger blocks traffic to the east end of the property as police investigate the discovery of a dead body on Wednesday June 21, 2017. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

Investigation continues into body found in burned car at Morton Arboretum

Authorities remained tight-lipped yesterday about their investigation into a person found dead inside a burned-out vehicle Wednesday at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. The DuPage County fire investigation task force is probing the cause of the fire, which was reported by an arboretum visitor at 12:44 p.m., the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District said in a news release. Full story.

Man pulled unconscious from Grayslake lake dies

The 19-year-old man pulled unconscious from a neighborhood swimming hole in Grayslake died early yesterday morning, and his preliminary cause of death is drowning, the Lake County coroner's office said. Full story.

Ambulance, van collide in Palatine rollover crash

A Palatine ambulance responding to a call yesterday afternoon collided with a van and rolled over, police said. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Palatine and Rohlwing roads, Palatine police said in a statement. Full story.

In letter, Wheeling officials threaten resident with legal action

Wheeling officials have slammed a resident in a letter to media, neighboring communities and state lawmakers in an effort to fight her allegations against village officials. Deborah Wilson, who often attends village board meetings and speaks during the public comment period, has leveled a barrage of criticisms against the village since last year. In the letter, village board members said that Wilson's requests for public records have cost taxpayers $144,000 to process, and they threatened legal action if she continues to "selfishly squander village resources." Full weather.

St. Charles alderman questions tourism bureau funding

The Greater St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau will receive $526,500 in funding from St. Charles this year. But that cash won't come without an attempt to document the return that city businesses get for that investment. As she did last year, Alderman Rita Payleitner asked for a dollar-for-dollar comparison of city funding versus the tourism money the bureau creates. Full story.

Bulls send Butler to Minnesota, draft Markkanen

The Bulls fired coach Tom Thibodeau two years ago, but sent him a generous parting gift yesterday. Shortly after the draft began, the Bulls agreed to a deal sending three-time all-star Jimmy Butler to play for Thibodeau in Minnesota. Full story.

Quintana, Sox cruise past Twins 9-0 after 4:50 rain delay

Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and the Chicago White Sox beat Minnesota 9-0 on Thursday after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history. Full story.

Weather

Thunderstorms are expected to move out of the area later this morning, giving way to a cloudy day with a high of 79 degrees. Mostly clear tonight with lows near 60. Full story.

Traffic

Drivers using eastbound I-90 this morning encountered problems where a crash was reported near Barrington Road. The wreck was reported about 5 a.m. Construction was scheduled to continue and reduce Roselle Road to one lane in each direction, between Hillcrest Boulevard and Central Road in Schaumburg, due to a project at the I-90 interchange. In West Chicago, intersection work is scheduled to cause restrictions in all directions at North Avenue and Powis Road as part of a long-term project. Full traffic.