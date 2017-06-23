Charges pending against suspect in Aurora police standoff

Charges are pending against a 39-year-old Aurora man who sparked a 40-minute standoff with Aurora police Thursday night on the city's far east side after he made suicidal comments on social media and fired a shot at officers surrounding his home.

Aurora police said the man is undergoing treatment at an Aurora hospital and is under police guard after surrendering at 9:43 p.m. outside his home on the 1100 block of Long Grove Drive.

No one was injured.

The episode began at 9:02 p.m. after an acquaintance of the man saw comments on social media and called police. The posts also indicated the man was likely to be under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.

Dozens of police officers surrounded the home and began negotiating with him, authorities said. Around 9:30 p.m., the man fired a shot in the direction of an officer who was taking cover near the rear of the home. The officer was not hit and did not return fire.

After talking with an Aurora Police Crisis Negotiator, the man surrendered and a shotgun was recovered