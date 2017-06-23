Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/23/2017 3:55 PM

2 accused of trying to sell pancake mix to cops in drug deal

Elena Ferrarin
 
 

Two Elgin men were arrested after police said they tried to sell pancake mix in a drug deal with undercover officers.

Rafael Osorio Jr., 18, of the 600 block of Hampton Circle, was charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of unlawful possession of a look-alike substance with intent to deliver, police said in a Facebook post Friday.

Jaime Anselmo, 19, of the 300 block of Ann Street, was charged with one count each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a look-alike substance with intent to deliver, police said.

They were arrested just before 5 p.m. Monday after a monthslong investigation into drug trafficking.

Osorio delivered drugs to to undercover officers three times, police said. The fourth time, he met police with Anselmo at a public park, and the two had a box of pancake mix wrapped to look like a large quantity of drugs, police said.

"This complex case involved a mix of many divisions within (the) Elgin (police department), which is always a recipe for success," Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in the post.

Osorio was being held on $200,000 bail at Kane County jail. Anselmo's bail was set at $20,000.

