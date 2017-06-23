Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2017 2:49 PM

10-year-old Aries remembered by St. Charles police

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • St. Charles police Officer Nic Anson is mourning the loss of his K-9 partner, Aries.

    St. Charles police Officer Nic Anson is mourning the loss of his K-9 partner, Aries.
    Courtesy of City of St. Charles

 
James Fuller
 
 

St. Charles police lost one of their own this week when K-9 officer Aries succumbed to a sudden illness.

Aries, a German shepherd, worked as a team with police Officer Nic Anson since 2008. The pair filled the void created by the retirement of former K-9 officer Lars. On Sunday, Anson rushed Aries to a veterinarian who discovered a significant amount of fluid built up around Aries' abdomen. The prognosis for recovery was not good. In consultation with the vet, police officials decided to ease Aries' pain and put him down.

"This is a difficult time for the department, but especially for Officer Anson," Police Chief Jim Keegan said in a written statement. "Nic and Aries worked so well together, and Aries truly was a part of Nic's family."

K-9 officers form deep bonds with their human handlers. Aries lived at home with Anson while the pair were not on duty. At work, Aries assisted with narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, apprehending suspects and protecting Anson. The pair received special certification to work as a team and trained two days per month to keep their skills sharp.

Aries received a special, dog-bone version of the key to the city last September for his service. At that time, Anson said Aries was an energetic dog and a good partner who helped keep track of Anson's children while the pair were off duty.

Aries was a member of the Kane County SWAT Team. A highlight of Aries' career involved the successful tracking of a young Geneva girl a few years ago. The girl ran away from home with no shoes or coat. Aries was able to locate her before serious harm occurred. Aries also received a commendation for a successful narcotics search while assisting another nearby law enforcement agency.

Aries was 10 years old. The city's flag flew at half staff outside the municipal complex in honor of Aries' service. The police department has not yet announced if and when it would create a new K-9.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account