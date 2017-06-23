10-year-old Aries remembered by St. Charles police

St. Charles police Officer Nic Anson is mourning the loss of his K-9 partner, Aries. Courtesy of City of St. Charles

St. Charles police lost one of their own this week when K-9 officer Aries succumbed to a sudden illness.

Aries, a German shepherd, worked as a team with police Officer Nic Anson since 2008. The pair filled the void created by the retirement of former K-9 officer Lars. On Sunday, Anson rushed Aries to a veterinarian who discovered a significant amount of fluid built up around Aries' abdomen. The prognosis for recovery was not good. In consultation with the vet, police officials decided to ease Aries' pain and put him down.

"This is a difficult time for the department, but especially for Officer Anson," Police Chief Jim Keegan said in a written statement. "Nic and Aries worked so well together, and Aries truly was a part of Nic's family."

K-9 officers form deep bonds with their human handlers. Aries lived at home with Anson while the pair were not on duty. At work, Aries assisted with narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, apprehending suspects and protecting Anson. The pair received special certification to work as a team and trained two days per month to keep their skills sharp.

Aries received a special, dog-bone version of the key to the city last September for his service. At that time, Anson said Aries was an energetic dog and a good partner who helped keep track of Anson's children while the pair were off duty.

Aries was a member of the Kane County SWAT Team. A highlight of Aries' career involved the successful tracking of a young Geneva girl a few years ago. The girl ran away from home with no shoes or coat. Aries was able to locate her before serious harm occurred. Aries also received a commendation for a successful narcotics search while assisting another nearby law enforcement agency.

Aries was 10 years old. The city's flag flew at half staff outside the municipal complex in honor of Aries' service. The police department has not yet announced if and when it would create a new K-9.