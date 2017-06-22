Why Dave Heun hasn't been to Bien Trucha yet

Believe it or not, there are plenty of spots Dave hasn't visited in the Tri-Cities

You can't be in two places at one time. But, over time, you can be in a lot of places.

That's basically the mantra that has guided my 40 years of journalism in the Tri-Cities. It's amazing to think about all of the people and places one can encounter during four decades, but it's also motivating to know there are so many others to meet and visit.

It all became more apparent when a reader asked my impression of the popular Bien Trucha restaurant in Geneva. He nearly fell on the floor when being told I haven't been there yet.

The general sense, it seems, is that I have been everywhere by now. Truth is, I have had Bien Trucha's food at the Flavor Fare during Geneva's Festival of the Vine, but have yet to stop in the place.

Even my friends act somewhat surprised if it turns out I haven't been to any number of businesses or public places in the area.

There is no doubt that, either as a parent or on assignment for the newspaper, I have been to every community college, high school or middle school and most of the elementary schools in the area.

The same can be said for all of the hotels, banquet facilities and conference centers that host fundraising events, the local community festivals and the local history museums and entertainment venues -- except one. I am still looking forward to my first visit to the Batavia Fine Arts Centre.

It also would be hard to pinpoint a forest preserve or park in the area I have not visited.

I've also toiled on pretty much every local golf course, and surely have attended games at every high school gym, football field or baseball diamond in the area.

I write about restaurants often, but my entertainment budget and time clearly indicate it's impossible to go to all of them. Gaetano's Batavia and Nuova Italia, Isaaco and Shakou in St. Charles come to mind as a few spots I have not visited as of yet.

Considering the parking lot at this place is always full, it might surprise some to know I also have never been to the Red Lobster on Randall Road.

A few miles west of the Tri-Cities, I definitely have Lupita's Cocina in Campton Hills on my future "must do" list.

The overriding message? It's great that so many interesting places and fine restaurants exist around here because it always has us looking forward to checking them off our list.

But I also count on readers to let me know of their favorite finds, as it all adds up to what makes this a fascinating area to live in.

It's all Batavia's:

Some yard signs encouraging city officials to nix any type of lower-income housing at the Campana Building are turning up in a few spots in Geneva.

This is fine, if they are concerned about traffic issues or how that housing might affect the Geneva School District. But they have to expect Batavia city officials to drive by those signs and pick up on those sentiments.

Geneva has no official voice in what happens at the Campana site and the surrounding area at Route 31 and Batavia Avenue as developers make the pitch to turn part of the site into housing.

In a world of common sense, one would think Geneva could provide some insight into the debate, whether it was to voice pros or cons. But, officially, this is a Batavia debate all of the way.

Setting up shop:

St. Charles was a bustling place earlier this week, with plenty of spillover at Northwestern Medicine Field. Bustling, at least, in terms of a lot of concert and filming equipment being unloaded and set up.

In addition, we spotted Rob Mondi, owner of Abby's Breakfast and Lunch in downtown St. Charles, delivering all sorts of food to cast and crew at the Arcada Theatre that was setting up for another Donnie Wahlberg fundraising event.

Mondi was also working to get food to folks in town filming "The Vendors" in St. Charles and at the Cougars' ballpark, as directors shooting the TV series about competing hot dog vendors chose our area to do it.

Time for chairs:

It's almost becoming an annual signal that summer is here.

If you see decorated Adirondack style chairs throughout downtown St. Charles and around the Municipal Building complex, you know the Downtown St. Charles Partnership annual "Chair-ity" auction is unfolding.

For the next several weeks, residents can check out the chairs and even relax in them when visiting town. A bunch of them are up for bids, which help fund downtown beautification efforts.

Bids are taking place at e.gesture.com/66J/ through August.

Parade day:

Now, if you are done reading this column early Sunday morning, don't forget to set up your chairs along the Swedish Days parade route in Geneva.

Have fun at one of the best parades in the state.

