Trump says Comey-Mueller friendship 'bothersome'

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says it's "bothersome" that the man investigating possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia is good friends with fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump tells "Fox and Friends" in an interview to be broadcast Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller is "very, very good friends with Comey, which is very bothersome."

Comey was overseeing the investigation until Trump fired him last month out of frustration with the inquiry.

Asked whether Mueller should step down from the investigation because of his friendship with Comey, Trump says, "We're going to have to see."

Mueller and Comey worked together at the Justice Department in the Bush administration.

Fox News Channel released excerpts late Thursday after interviewing the president at the White House.