Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 6/23/2017 8:29 AM

Trump says Comey-Mueller friendship 'bothersome'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says it's "bothersome" that the man investigating possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia is good friends with fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump tells "Fox and Friends" in an interview to be broadcast Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller is "very, very good friends with Comey, which is very bothersome."

Comey was overseeing the investigation until Trump fired him last month out of frustration with the inquiry.

Asked whether Mueller should step down from the investigation because of his friendship with Comey, Trump says, "We're going to have to see."

Mueller and Comey worked together at the Justice Department in the Bush administration.

Fox News Channel released excerpts late Thursday after interviewing the president at the White House.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account