updated: 6/22/2017 11:52 AM

Tiger Woods firm unveils design for South Side PGA-caliber golf course

Tiger Woods' design firm on released final designs for a multimillion-dollar plan to merge the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses into PGA-caliber links, a vision met with cautious optimism as city officials presented the idea to South Side residents.

The city, Chicago Park District, TGR Design and Chicago Golf Alliance showcased the proposed course layout at the South Shore Cultural Center, the first in a series of public hearings to gather community feedback on the "South Lakefront Framework Plan," a revamp that includes the course and the Obama Presidential Library.

What remains to be seen is how much the golf course project will cost -- and who will foot the bill.

The Chicago Golf Alliance has said merging the courses will cost about $30 million, with $24 million coming from private donors.

