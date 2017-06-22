Lake County's Nerheim named State's Attorney of the Year

Lake County State's Attorney Michael G. Nerheim has been named State's Attorney of the Year for the second time by the Illinois State Crime Commission.

Nerheim, who earned the same award in 2014, received the honor in large part due to his work to reduce opioid and heroin deaths, as well as reducing the demand and supply of prescription and illicit drugs.

"State's Attorney Michael Nerheim has been a national leader in the battle against the opioid and heroin epidemic," Jerry Elsner, executive director of the Oak Brook-based commission, said in an announcement of the award. "In addition, he has been a leader in combating child sex trafficking, thereby saving families from the despicable horror of their children being exploited."

Nerheim co-founded the Lake County Opioid Initiative in 2012. Since then, the program has launched numerous programs to combat opioid abuse, including the "A Way Out" diversion program through which police departments across the county help drug users get into treatment programs.

The initiative also helped equip police officers across the county with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, and launched a Text-A-Tip program allowing youth needing mental health assistance for themselves or a friend to receive an immediate response from a licensed clinician while remaining anonymous.

"The award is a testament to the exceptional team of prosecutors, investigators, victim coordinators and staff members at the Lake County State's Attorney's Office whom go to work every day committed to seeking justice and serving our community," Nerheim said in a news release Thursday. "It is through their hard work and dedication, along with our law enforcement and community partners, that we are able to accomplish our collective goals to make Lake County a safe place to live, work and raise a family."