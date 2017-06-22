Indiana man pleads guilty to brutal attack of Willowbrook woman

hello

A South Bend man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the 2015 sexual assault and attempted murder of a 26-year-old Willowbrook woman.

Londale Madison, 33, of the 1000 block of Calvert Street in South Bend, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion and armed robbery in connection with the attack.

He faces between 28 and 100 years in prison when he is sentenced later this summer.

Prosecutors said the woman was loading her car in a driveway around 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2015, on the 700 block of 73rd Court when a dark blue Nissan Altima, belonging to Madison's girlfriend, pulled up and Madison approached and asked for money.

When she refused and ran in the house, Madison forced his way into her home, stabbed her repeatedly and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors said Madison repeatedly demanded money during the brutal attack and every time the victim was unable to produce any cash, he stabbed her.

When police arrived, the woman was at a neighbor's house and was then taken to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Ultimately the victim suffered 12 broken bones around her eye, a broken nose and multiple stab wounds to her neck, torso and kidneys. She likely still faces additional surgeries but has recovered from the attack.

Prosecutors said Madison fled home to Indiana after the attack. An investigation led by Willowbrook police and the DuPage County Felony Investigation Assistance Team led to his arrest.

Prosecutors said Madison's DNA was found inside the victim's home and the victim's purse and wallet were recovered from the car Madison was driving on the day of the attack.

He has been held on $5 million bail since his arrest days after the assault. His next court date is Aug. 3, at which time a sentencing date will likely be set.