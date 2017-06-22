Dawn Patrol: Forearm severed in chain saw attack; body found at arboretum

hello

A Morton Arboretum ranger blocks traffic on the east side of the outdoor museum Wednesday as sheriff's deputies investigate the discovery of a body in a burning car. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

Forearm severed in Arlington Heights chain saw attack

An Arlington Heights man who authorities say attacked the boyfriend of his estranged wife with a chain saw was ordered held on $2.5 million bail yesterday, and prosecutors say the boyfriend's forearm was severed off. Full story.

Body found inside burning car at Morton Arboretum

A body was discovered Wednesday afternoon inside a burning vehicle in a remote parking area of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, DuPage County sheriff's officials said. Full story

19-year-old man in critical condition after struggle in Lake Leopold

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after sinking 9 feet in Lake Leopold in the Prairie Crossing neighborhood Wednesday, officials say. Full story

N. Aurora man gets 10 years for selling cocaine

A 39-year-old North Aurora man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling cocaine to an undercover cop in exchange for cigarettes, officials say. Full story

Lisle man charged with stabbing in traffic confrontation

A 29-year-old Lisle man is accused of stabbing another driver multiple times Tuesday night during a traffic confrontation in Lisle. Full story

Dist. 15 wants to make it easier to report bullying

Palatine Township Elementary District 15 wants to make it easier for students and parents to submit anonymous reports of bullying. Full story

Vehicle overturns on I-290 near Elk Grove

An erratic driver of another vehicle caused an SUV with five occupants to roll over on southbound I-290 north of Biesterfield Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities. Full story

Waukegan man gets 16 years for killing one cousin, injuring another

A Waukegan man who stabbed one cousin to death and seriously injured another in 2014 was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday. Full story

Marian Hossa will not play for Blackhawks next season

Marian Hossa will not play next season due to a skin disorder that the Chicago Blackhawks forward has been dealing with for some time. Read John Dietz's take

Weather

Partly sunny skies today with a high near 88 degrees. A few strong thunderstorms are likely later tonight with lows in the high 60s. Full weather.

Traffic

Traffic is moving smoothly on most suburban roads this morning. In Chicago, Madison Street is closed between Damen Avenue and Wood Street until 11 p.m. Saturday for the NHL Draft and Fanfest. Full traffic.