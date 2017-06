Buffalo Grove officials win honors in their fields

Honors recently received by village officials were noted at a recent Buffalo Grove Village Board meeting.

Buffalo Grove police Chief Steve Casstevens, who is immediate past president of the Illinois Chiefs of Police, is being honored by the Illinois State Crime Commission/Police Athletic League of Illinois. He's receiving the Lifetime Achievement of Excellence in Law Enforcement Award.

And Buffalo Grove Trustee Jeffrey Berman was recently installed as president of the Lake County Bar Foundation.