Brandt's of Palatine to have outdoor seating area

Brandt's of Palatine has gained formal approval to build outdoor seating that'll be a seasonal option to dining in its 134-year-old stone farmhouse.

Village council members this week gave a thumbs-up to Brandt's proposal for a 751-square-foot deck expected to accommodate 48 seats. Brandt's indoor space covers roughly 1,600 square feet and 79 seats.

Lunch and dinner will be served on the deck from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Brandt's didn't seek permission for live entertainment, but will have background music on for the al fresco guests.

Brandt's is a longtime favorite in a building that has housed a restaurant since the 1940s at Northwest Highway and Quentin Road. It faced an uncertain future in early 2013, but a couple of Palatine pals bought the building and scrapped the name Brandt's The Little Cafe in favor of Brandt's of Palatine.

Along with revamping the menu and keeping old favorites such as the hamburgers and barbecued ribs, they made cosmetic changes four years ago that included new kitchen equipment and remodeled bathrooms.