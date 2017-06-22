Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/22/2017 5:00 PM

Brandt's of Palatine to have outdoor seating area

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Brandt's of Palatine has gained formal approval to build outdoor seating that'll be a seasonal option to dining in its 134-year-old stone farmhouse.

Village council members this week gave a thumbs-up to Brandt's proposal for a 751-square-foot deck expected to accommodate 48 seats. Brandt's indoor space covers roughly 1,600 square feet and 79 seats.

Lunch and dinner will be served on the deck from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Brandt's didn't seek permission for live entertainment, but will have background music on for the al fresco guests.

Brandt's is a longtime favorite in a building that has housed a restaurant since the 1940s at Northwest Highway and Quentin Road. It faced an uncertain future in early 2013, but a couple of Palatine pals bought the building and scrapped the name Brandt's The Little Cafe in favor of Brandt's of Palatine.

Along with revamping the menu and keeping old favorites such as the hamburgers and barbecued ribs, they made cosmetic changes four years ago that included new kitchen equipment and remodeled bathrooms.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account