Bloomingdale man charged with raping woman in Elgin

hello

A 47-year-old man is accused of raping a woman Tuesday after he went to her Elgin apartment intoxicated and looking for his cellphone.

Ian R. Leslie, of the 200 block of Glen Ellyn Road, faces two felony charges of criminal sexual assault by force or threat of force, according to Kane County court records.

Elgin police said they responded at 2:39 a.m. to an apartment on DuPage Avenue and heard a woman yelling from an upper unit.

Officers forced their way in and saw Leslie, who was nude, leaving the bedroom area. The woman told police Leslie arrived 90 minutes earlier, aggressively knocking on the door, intoxicated and looking for his cellphone, which he believed he left their earlier in the day, the report said.

The woman said she was going to bed because she had to work early, but Leslie grabbed her from behind, forced her faced down on the bed, choked her and sexually assaulted her despite her telling him "No, Ian. Please, Ian, no," according to the police report. The woman called 911.

At the police station, Leslie told police he did hear the woman tell him no and that he struck her in the face, but only after she hit him first, according to the police report.

If guilty of criminal sexual assault, Leslie faces up to 15 years in prison, with probation also an option.

Court records show he has no previous felony cases nor convictions in Kane or DuPage counties, but traffic violations and an order of protection out of DuPage from 2009.

Leslie was being held at the Kane County jail on $150,000 bail, and has a June 30 court date.