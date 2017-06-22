Breaking News Bar
 
Ambulance, van collide in Palatine rollover crash

A Palatine ambulance responding to a call Thursday afternoon collided with a van and rolled over, police said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Palatine and Rohlwing roads, Palatine police said in a statement. The preliminary investigation determined the ambulance was traveling west on Palatine Road when it collided with a white van traveling north on Rohlwing Road.

The impact flipped the ambulance on its side, while the van spun and knocked a light standard to the ground. Two other vehicles had minor damage as a result of the crash.

The two paramedics and the driver of the van were all transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Traffic at that intersection was shut down while investigators worked. The crash remains under investigation.

