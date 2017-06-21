Vehicle overturns on Route 53 near Elk Grove

An erratic driver of another vehicle reportedly caused an SUV with five occupants to roll over on southbound Route 53 south of Higgins Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

A female passenger of the SUV suffered a fractured femur while the male driver suffered minor injuries, largely from broken glass, Schaumburg Fire Department officials said.

Three children strapped into safety seats in the rear appeared to be unharmed but were also transported to the hospital for observation.

No further information was immediately available from Illinois State Police, who are conducting the investigation.