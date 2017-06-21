Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 6/21/2017 12:00 PM

Vehicle overturns on Route 53 near Elk Grove

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The erratic driver of another vehicle reportedly caused an SUV with two adults and three children inside to roll over Wednesday morning on southbound Route 53 south of Higgins Road Wednesday.

      The erratic driver of another vehicle reportedly caused an SUV with two adults and three children inside to roll over Wednesday morning on southbound Route 53 south of Higgins Road Wednesday.
    Cathi Edman | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

An erratic driver of another vehicle reportedly caused an SUV with five occupants to roll over on southbound Route 53 south of Higgins Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

A female passenger of the SUV suffered a fractured femur while the male driver suffered minor injuries, largely from broken glass, Schaumburg Fire Department officials said.

Three children strapped into safety seats in the rear appeared to be unharmed but were also transported to the hospital for observation.

No further information was immediately available from Illinois State Police, who are conducting the investigation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account