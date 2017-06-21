Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 6/21/2017 5:37 PM

TSA PreCheck RV coming to Schaumburg

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Submitted by Meet Chicago Northwest

Meet Chicago Northwest has announced the TSA PreCheck Mobile RV is coming to Schaumburg for qualified travelers to sign up for the expedited screening program.

The blue RV will be in the parking lot at 1375 E. Woodfield Road on June 28 to 30, and again July 3, 5, 6 and 7.

Registering for an appointment at identogo.com/rv is strongly encouraged, though employees will try to accommodate walk-ins between scheduled appointments.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding the lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m. Service on July 30 will end at 3 p.m.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier's check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Visit tsa.gov for a complete list of required documents.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account