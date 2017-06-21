Tap into variety at Tri-City Craft Brew Festival

The second annual Tri-City Craft Brew Festival returns Saturday, June 24, to the grounds of Lincoln Park in St. Charles. Funds raised will benefit the St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club. COURTESY OF ALEX CLANEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Up until last year, St. Charles was an untapped market for large scale craft beer festivals.

But the opening of the Global Brew Tap House on Prairie Street, with more than 50 craft beers on tap, Alessandro Vazquez saw just the right amount of palate priming to bring his brand of food and brew fest to the Pride of the Fox.

"I've had my eye on St. Charles for a couple years," Vazquez said. "St. Charles is a great area, a great market. The whole Tri-Cities in general is great. And there was no other high-quality, professionally run beer festival in the area."

Last year's Tri-City Craft Brew Festival brought more than 30 craft breweries to St. Charles' Lincoln Park. This year there will be more than 40 breweries, 80-plus different craft beers and hard ciders and food trucks and live music to boot.

"My goal for the event is I want to bring in the person who is interested in craft beer but is not going to spend $14 on a four-pack because what if you don't like it," Vazquez said. "At the fest, you can come in and try a lot of different beers and find something you know you'll like."

Vazquez said he's looking forward to sampling from two breweries at the fest in particular. Addison-based Seery Athlone Brewing is new to the scene, having recently acquired a liquor license. And 2nd Amendment Brewing (Gun Craft Beer) from Lake Barrington is a brand Vazquez has always wanted to try but never had the opportunity.

Another draw for the fest are the six home brewers.

"What's cool about them is they do small-batch beers," Vazquez said. "That means they can take risks and have some fun with their beers. And that's what this is about. We'll have a lot of fun."

It'll be fun in support of a good cause as well. Vazquez is again partnering with the St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club. The not-for-profit organization provides local education scholarships and supports a number of other locally-based projects.

The festival runs from 1 to 5 p.m. (VIP ticket holders can enter at noon) at Lincoln Park in St. Charles. The park is at the intersection of West Main and North 5th streets. The event is strictly for attendees 21 years and older. Tickets run from $15 to $75 and are available at the event's website.