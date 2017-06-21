Breaking News Bar
 
Swedish Days continues in downtown Geneva

  • Pierce Gambino, 13, left, and his brother Jamieson, 10, of Bradenton, Florida, race down the fun slide Wednesday during the second day of Swedish Days in Geneva. The brothers were in town visiting family.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Dennis O'Brien sings and plays guitar Wednesday at a concert on the Third Street Courthouse lawn during Swedish Days in Geneva.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The schedule is full each day at Geneva's Swedish Days, which opened Tuesday and continues through Sunday in or near downtown. Much of the action takes place on Third Street, just south of State Street. There are also food booths and activities on some side streets. There is daily free entertainment.

Thursday's activities begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Geneva Settler's Coffee Hour at Geneva Golf Club, 831 South St. There will be a prize for the person who has lived in the city the longest. The Creation Station opens at 10 a.m. at James and Third streets, and the history museum trolley tours depart from James and Second streets starting at 11 a.m. Amusement rides begin at 11 a.m. and the annual used book sale is 5 to 9 p.m. at the library, 127 James St.; numbers for first admittance will be distributed beginning at 9 a.m. at the check-in desk.

1976 performs on the Central Stage at 8 p.m.

An events schedule is at genevachamber.com/swedish_days.php.

