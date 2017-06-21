Strive to search for life's pearls

"Again the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls. When he found one of great value, he went away and sold everything he had and bought it."

-- Matthew 13:45-46 (NIV)

Growing up, I was fascinated with the stones that represent a person's birth month. Since June is my birth month, I have always had a fascination with pearls.

Unlike other glistening gemstones that are mined out of the rock of the earth, a pearl comes from the ocean. It is produced when a small grain of sand lodges itself in the mouth of an oyster. The oyster, being a living creature, is quite irritated by the intruder. You and I know how a grain of sand in our shoe can cause an irritation.

To overcome the irritation, the oyster produces layer upon layer of a smooth, white milky substance to cover the grain of sand until all the irritation is gone.

Think of it, pearls are produced by a living creature that has overcome a life of affliction and hardship. What a valuable gem that is!

I know I have experienced more than a few irritants in my life. One of which has been a chronic health issue. Each day I pray for strength and wisdom and the ability to stay away from any bitterness it might cause me.

Like the pearl shell covering the tiny grain of sand, seeking God's ways through prayer, Bible reading, and forgiveness helps to smooth over the irritations and annoyances any limitations might cause.

Jesus told us when we seek the greater things of God, it's like searching for pearls. When we discover them, we have found something that is of great value to our spiritual, mental and emotional life.

These days, observing a string of luxurious pearls has more meaning than being my birthstone -- I view it as the gem of greatest value because it represents the transforming power available to us daily to help us with our burdens.

It reveals the ability to overcome irritations caused by our afflictions. Now, anytime I see a string of pearls, I smile as I relate to the hardship that has been overcome by each oyster that helped produce the beautiful strand.

