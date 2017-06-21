Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/21/2017 1:06 PM

Mundelein High board votes to leave SEDOL

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Mundelein High School District 120 board on Tuesday voted to withdraw from the Special Education District of Lake County as of July 2018.

The change would mean Mundelein High would serve more students with special education needs on campus rather than sending them to SEDOL or private schools.

A recent building expansion and teacher hirings make the move possible, District 120 Superintendent Kevin Myers previously said. Forty-six of Mundelein High's enrolled students attend classes SEDOL facilities or are in private schools for students with disabilities. The total is expected to be 40 to 45 during the 2017-18 school year, Myers said.

The change must be approved by the Lake County regional school board before it takes effect.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account