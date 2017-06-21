Mundelein High board votes to leave SEDOL

The Mundelein High School District 120 board on Tuesday voted to withdraw from the Special Education District of Lake County as of July 2018.

The change would mean Mundelein High would serve more students with special education needs on campus rather than sending them to SEDOL or private schools.

A recent building expansion and teacher hirings make the move possible, District 120 Superintendent Kevin Myers previously said. Forty-six of Mundelein High's enrolled students attend classes SEDOL facilities or are in private schools for students with disabilities. The total is expected to be 40 to 45 during the 2017-18 school year, Myers said.

The change must be approved by the Lake County regional school board before it takes effect.