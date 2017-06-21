Firefighter injured in Buffalo Grove townhouse fire

hello

A Buffalo Grove firefighter was injured battling a fire at a townhouse complex Tuesday, but was treated and released with only minor injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire started about 5:40 p.m. in the middle residence of a six-unit building on the 600 block of Le Parc Circle, and spread to two other units on the south end of the building, according to Battalion Chief Brian Beck.

Residents of the three units were displaced but none were injured, Beck said.

The fire was extinguished within 90 minutes, while fire investigators remained on scene until 11:30 p.m. A cause of the blaze was still undetermined Wednesday.