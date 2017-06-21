Breaking News Bar
 
Firefighter injured in Buffalo Grove townhouse fire

  • Firefighters work at the scene of a townhouse fire in the 600 block of Le Parc Circle in Buffalo Grove Tuesday. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

      Firefighters work at the scene of a townhouse fire in the 600 block of Le Parc Circle in Buffalo Grove Tuesday. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A townhouse fire in the 600 block of Le Parc Circle in Buffalo Grove Tuesday started in the middle residence of a six-unit building.

      A townhouse fire in the 600 block of Le Parc Circle in Buffalo Grove Tuesday started in the middle residence of a six-unit building.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

A Buffalo Grove firefighter was injured battling a fire at a townhouse complex Tuesday, but was treated and released with only minor injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire started about 5:40 p.m. in the middle residence of a six-unit building on the 600 block of Le Parc Circle, and spread to two other units on the south end of the building, according to Battalion Chief Brian Beck.

Residents of the three units were displaced but none were injured, Beck said.

The fire was extinguished within 90 minutes, while fire investigators remained on scene until 11:30 p.m. A cause of the blaze was still undetermined Wednesday.

